3 appointed to Rock Island County Board

Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk announced Tuesday that he appointed three people to fill vacancies in districts 3, 10 and 23.
“I am confident that the appointments will serve the residents of our county well,” Brunk said. “With their individual experience and backgrounds, each will bring value to the board in a number of different ways.”
Here are the appointments for the full board’s consideration, along with Brunk’s comments on each:
- Michael Burns, of Silvis, has twice been elected to the county board by the voters of district 3. Mr. Burns was born and raised in Rock Island County. He is a former police officer and is retired from the Department of Corrections. His past experience with the board and county government in general, will serve the residents well.
- Moline native Porter McNeil grew up in the 10th district, and is a public affairs/communications consultant. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Macalester College, St. Paul Minnesota and a Master’s Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois. Mr. McNeil has extensive experience in both the legislative and executive branches of state government. He has been active in helping to drive community economic development efforts, as well as by volunteering with numerous local community organizations. With his experience in state government, economic development, and communications, he will be an asset to the county.
- Kristin Bogdonas, of Rock Island, has been a resident of Rock Island County since 2013, and is an educator with the University of Illinois Extension. She attended Illinois State University and Southern Illinois University, ultimately becoming a Certified Health Education Specialist and earning a Master of Public Health, with an emphasis in community health education. With her genuine concern and interest in serving her community, Ms. Bogdonas will be a great addition to the board.