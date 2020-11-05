AP now calls Illinois 17th Congressional District race for Bustos

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has been reelected to a fifth term after fending off Republican challenger Esther Joy King in northwestern Illinois.

Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She faced a spirited challenge from King, an Army Reserve captain and lawyer.

She declared victory early Wednesday morning.

Bustos had vastly outraised King, bringing in nearly $4 million to King’s nearly $1.7 million.

In previous years Bustos had easily won reelection in the historically Democratic territory, even in 2016 when the district voted for Donald Trump.

In a victory statement she says she’ll work hard for Democrats and Republicans in the district.

King has not conceded and has not posted on social media since polls closed in Illinois on Tuesday night.