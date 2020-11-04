Bustos declares victory in tight race

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos declared victory in her race for reelection early Wednesday, expecting a fifth term serving Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

“As a lifelong Illinoisan, a resident of Rock Island County for 35 years, and your representative, I am honored and proud to have been re-elected to serve Illinois’ 17th Congressional District,” Bustos said in a news release.

With 96 percent of precincts reporting, Bustos led Esther Joy King by just 110 votes. But by the time the precinct totals reached 99 percent, her lead had increased to 11,267.

“Together, we have fought to protect and expand access to health care, rebuild our economy, strengthen our infrastructure and make our part of Illinois better for hardworking families. Tonight, thanks to your support, we will continue that fight for our communities, for our state and for our nation,” Bustos continued.

King thanked supporters on social media as polls closed Tuesday night, but had not issued a statement or conceded as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Thank you to all those who have supported this campaign from the beginning and to those that jumped on board today!” King wrote. “Thank you for all your continued support!”

Cheri Bustos and Esther Joy King are separated by just 100 votes with 96% of precincts recorded. This one is coming down to the wire. https://t.co/1k0tEvQNgB — Jarek Andrzejewski WHBF (@JDJewski) November 4, 2020