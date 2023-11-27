The Iowa caucuses are now eight weeks away.

Republicans will decide how to assign Iowa’s 40 delegates to the candidates vying for the presidential nomination. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa over the weekend. His stop will be a rally at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 p.m. Trump is ahead of his closest rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the polls. Trump is expected to skip the upcoming Republican debate.

DeSantis will also be in Iowa Saturday with a rally scheduled in Newton, concluding what’s known as the “full Grassley” approach to win Iowa with campaign stops in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. Past Iowa caucus winners Rick Santorum and Ted Cruz used that strategy as well.

Haley is campaigning in South Carolina and new Hampshire this week, which are the races after Iowa. Haley made stops in her home state of South Carolina, where she focused a lot on Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas.