Caucus 2020 blurs Iowa’s future as first

Local 4 anchor and 4 The Record moderator Jim Niedelman spent all day and night Monday in Des Moines at the Iowa Caucuses Media Filing Center.

While filing reports for Nexstar stations across Iowa and the nation, he and other media waited for results that were promised “soon” but didn’t arrive until Tuesday afternoon.

Here, he offers some perspective on what the delays mean for 2020 and beyond:

Presidential candidate @AndrewYang told Local 4 he enjoyed his time in Iowa and felt "for the voters who weren't able to make their voices heard in real time." Here's more perspective on the #IowaCaucuses from @JimNiedelmanAnc. #YLEH pic.twitter.com/nh1Ukgw1xu — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) February 4, 2020

Results coming soon? Still waiting 17 hours later. pic.twitter.com/rvFmVp826w — Jim Niedelman Anchor (@JimNiedelmanAnc) February 4, 2020

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.