Two incumbent Davenport City Council members lost their bids for another term. The council will have five new members when the new term begins in January.

4th Ward Alderman Robby Ortiz lost his bid to keep his seat to Jade Burkholder. Burkholder is a former code enforcement officer for the City of Davenport. Burkholder ran on a emphasis on better enforcement of city codes.

Current 8th Ward Alderman Judith Lee was running the 2nd Ward, but lost to Tim Dunn for that seat.

In the 7th Ward, Mhisho Lynch defeated Scott Ryder for the seat once held by Derek Cornette. Cornette was removed from office by fellow council members after being accused of inappropriate behavior in the workplace and attending meetings under the influence. Cornette ran in the primary, but did not advance. Lynch is a small business owner who is new to political office.

The other new members of Davenport City Council are at-large Jazmin Newton. She’s an attorney and small business owner. She is heavily involved in leadership at LULAC. In the 8th Ward, Paul Reinartz, Jr. won. Reinartz campaigned on strengthening neighborhoods and stabilizing taxes.