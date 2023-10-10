October 10 is election day in Scott County.
Voters have until 8:00 p.m. to get their votes in. Five races are on the ballot:
City of Davenport Mayor
- Yvonne M. Collins
- Ken Croken
- Mike Matson
- Brandon Westmoreland
City of Davenport 2nd Ward Alderman
- Tim Dunn
- Judith Lee
- John Paustian
City of Davenport 3rd Ward Alderman
- Don Hesseltine
- Marion Meginnis
- Todd Allen Pirck
- DeWayne L. Simons
- Paul T. Vasquez
City of Davenport 4th Ward Alderman
- Jade Burkholder
- Robby Ortiz
- Caleb Arthur Shelbourn
City of Davenport 7th Ward Alderman
- Derek Cornette
- Mhisho Lynch
- William Pamperin
- Scott Ryder
To view a sample ballot, click here.
For more information about Scott County elections, click here.