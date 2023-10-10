October 10 is election day in Scott County.

Voters have until 8:00 p.m. to get their votes in. Five races are on the ballot:

City of Davenport Mayor

Yvonne M. Collins

Ken Croken

Mike Matson

Brandon Westmoreland

City of Davenport 2nd Ward Alderman

Tim Dunn

Judith Lee

John Paustian

City of Davenport 3rd Ward Alderman

Don Hesseltine

Marion Meginnis

Todd Allen Pirck

DeWayne L. Simons

Paul T. Vasquez

City of Davenport 4th Ward Alderman

Jade Burkholder

Robby Ortiz

Caleb Arthur Shelbourn

City of Davenport 7th Ward Alderman

Derek Cornette

Mhisho Lynch

William Pamperin

Scott Ryder

To view a sample ballot, click here.

For more information about Scott County elections, click here.