A Davenport resident announced he will challenge Iowa Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks for her seat.

David Pautsch will be running for Iowa’s First District Congressional seat. Pautsch says he is campaigning against Miller-Meeks for two reasons. He says Miller-Meeks votes contrary to Republican principles and platforms, and he wants to help restore national and personal trust in God.

Pautsch will face off against Miller-Meeks during the Republican primary election on June 4.