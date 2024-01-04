Donald Trump’s candidacy for President is now being challenged in Illinois.

Reports say five voters filed an objection to the State Board of Elections, claiming Trump should be disqualified from the primary and general elections due to violating the 14th Amendment for his role on the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The election board suggest this should be decided by the courts. Lawsuits seeking to block Trump from the ballot are pending in at least 15 other states. Courts in Minnesota and Michigan decided Trump cannot be kept off the primary ballot.

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Ankeny, Sioux Center, Mason City and Clinton.