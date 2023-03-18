Barb Link, Henry County clerk/election authority, has announced that voters can cast a ballot prior to Election Day without offering a reason or an excuse for wanting to vote early.

For the April 4 Consolidated Election, early voting is being conducted and will end Monday, April 3, according to a news release. Early voting will be done in Link’s office in the Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday as a temporary site. The office will also be open the following Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. until noon for early voting.

For more information about early voting, contact Link at 309-937-3493.