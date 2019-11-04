1  of  2
Election guide: Where to vote, when to vote, Rawson vs. Matson

Matson, Rawson

Both candidates for Davenport mayor were interviewed by Jim Niedelman on 4 The Record. You can watch a replay of those interviews at the links below.

Rita Rawson, aired October 14, 2019

Rawson’s revitalization plan would encourage rebuilding vacant homes

Davenport mayoral candidate Rawson says talks needed to mend fences with Civil Rights Commission

Rawson pushes rethinking Davenport’s long-term flood plan

Mike Matson, aired November 3, 2019

More cameras & bullet tracing technology part of Mike Matson’s anti-crime agenda

Davenport mayoral hopeful Matson wants more answers to determine long-term flood strategy

Matson wants to mend fences with Davenport Civil Rights Commission as mayor

Find where you vote

Iowa polling place search

When to vote

Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, which is an hour earlier finish than general elections.

Results

Your Local Election Headquarters: http://ourquadcities.com/results

