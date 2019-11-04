Election guide: Where to vote, when to vote, Rawson vs. Matson

Both candidates for Davenport mayor were interviewed by Jim Niedelman on 4 The Record. You can watch a replay of those interviews at the links below.
Rita Rawson, aired October 14, 2019
Rawson’s revitalization plan would encourage rebuilding vacant homes
Davenport mayoral candidate Rawson says talks needed to mend fences with Civil Rights Commission
Rawson pushes rethinking Davenport’s long-term flood plan
Mike Matson, aired November 3, 2019
More cameras & bullet tracing technology part of Mike Matson’s anti-crime agenda
Davenport mayoral hopeful Matson wants more answers to determine long-term flood strategy
Matson wants to mend fences with Davenport Civil Rights Commission as mayor
Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, which is an hour earlier finish than general elections.
