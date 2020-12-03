Ernst, Grassley: Attempt to overturn election is ‘insult’ to voters, election process

Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst released a strong statement in support of the election process Thursday, calling an attempt to overturn the results an “insult” to voters and criticizing those who declined to take “legitimate” legal action.

They were talking about Rita Hart. Were you thinking of someone else?

Mariannette Miller-Meeks beat Hart by six votes in the Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District election after a recount. The results were unanimously certified by Iowa’s Secretary of State, 24 county auditors from both parties and the bipartisan State Board of Canvass.

Hart announced Wednesday that she would file an election contest with the U.S. House under the Federal Contested Elections Act.

Here’s the statement Grassley and Ernst released:

“Both the original vote count and recount confirmed Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her election. There are legal avenues through which candidates can litigate election disputes if they believe there are specific election irregularities. Rita Hart declined to take legitimate legal action in Iowa courts and instead chose to appeal to Washington partisans who should have no say in who represents Iowans. That’s an insult to Iowa voters and our nonpartisan election process. We are confident in the fairness and accuracy of Iowa’s election system.”