Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Secretary Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers.

Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots.

It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount and what that would mean for the state auditor race.

Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed.

Warren and Des Moines counties had technical issues that led to an administrative recount being called for by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Those recounts finished up on Thursday afternoon.

4 MORE

Linn County corrected the inaccurate initial election results, which included 600 additional ballots on election night.

Dallas County is doing a recount of four votes, which will take place on Monday night. The technical error was reported to the Secretary of State’s office and the office confirmed that they would need an administrative recount.

The four votes that need to be recounted are each at a different precinct. At the Adams/Colfax and Beaver/Des Moines voting locations one ballot was not read by the machine. At Clive 5 & 6 and Lincoln/Washington/Linn precincts the Declaration of Eligibility slips did not match the voting tabulator count. Both of those counts were off by one, resulting in one vote at each needing to be recounted.

After the earlier recounts had finished, State Auditor Rob Sand took to Twitter claiming victory as his margin stood at 2,614 votes ahead of Republican challenger Todd Halbur.

You can view up to date election results on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.