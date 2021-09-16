First Iowa redistricting proposal revealed

Iowa’s first redistricting plan was submitted Thursday and moved away from the familiar four-corner quadrants for congressional districts.

Scott County would join Iowa City’s Johnson County and Cedar Rapids’ Linn County in a new first district, merging some of the largest traditionally Democratic counties in eastern Iowa. Republican Ashley Hinson represents District 1 currently.

Meanwhile, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ second district — which she won by just six votes in 2020 — would gain more traditionally Republican counties.

Republican-dominated District 4 grows to 44 counties and beyond the northwest part of the state — stretching all the way to the southern border — while District 3 takes up the south central portion in a pyramid shape with Polk County and the Des Moines metro area at its apex. Its mix of urban and rural counties likely will keep it balanced between the two parties.

Public comments to the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission regarding the first proposed redistricting plan are accepted until the start of the final public hearing on September 22 at 6 p.m.

You can find out where you’ll be in the proposed new maps by clicking here.