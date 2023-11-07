Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop in Scott County as part of his Iowa tour to visit 99 counties in the state.

People lined up to see DeSantis in the Machine Shed restaurant in Davenport. DeSantis discussed many of his accomplishments in Florida, and he shared his opinions on many world issues from the conflicts in the Middle East to border security conflicts in the United States.

DeSantis received an endorsement from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and he says he has now visited 88 of the 99 counties in Iowa.