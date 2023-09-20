Your Local Election Headquarters is tracking campaign 2024, and former President Donald Trump brought his campaign to the QCA.

Trump stopped in Maquoketa, addressing his second-place finish in the Iowa Caucuses in 2016 to Texas senator Ted Cruz. Trump blamed his previous campaign team for that and promised a better organization in Iowa this time.

Trump’s campaign stop comes as a new Emerson College national poll released shows him with a 47-point lead over his closest opponent, Ron DeSantis. That’s his largest lead in an Emerson College poll since June of 2022.