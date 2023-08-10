Your Local Election Headquarters caught up with former Vice President Mike Pence on the campaign trail in Davenport, his first time in Scott County since joining the race.

Pence made one stop at the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center this morning and then made a stop at the Scott County Republican Party’s Lincoln Club lunch, telling the crowd new leadership in the White House will solve the country’s problems.

Pence qualified for the first presidential debate in Milwaukee and hopes to gain ground in the polls there.