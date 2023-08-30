Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Ankeny, a day after indicating what he would do on his first day in office.

Pence spoke at an event hosted by the Northside Conservative Club before taking questions, addressing several issues. Pence had announced the executive actions he’d take during his first day in office relating to energy policy, repealing federal support for abortion, securing the southern border by reinstating the “remain in Mexico” policy for migrants and getting back to building a border wall.

In addition to Pence, candidates Tim Scott and Vivek Ramasawamy are also in Iowa.

