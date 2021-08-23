Glen Evans declares intention to run for Illinois State Senate seat

Glen Evans declared his intent to run for Illinois State Senate on Monday.

“We have too long given our leaders too much autonomy not holding them responsible for silencing the voices of our people in our own communities,” Glen wrote in a news release. “I want to change that. The American Dream is in the heart of every American and in the eyes of every Illinois resident and business. As your Senator I pledge to be available for those we serve while in office, not standing above and beyond using only the backs of those who we are sworn to speak on behalf of.”

Evans will run in the 36th district, currently served by Republican Neil Anderson.

Anderson, an Andalusia resident, was drawn out of that district in the initial redistricting maps — and that didn’t change in last week’s redraw.