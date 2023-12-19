Presidential candidates are making their way across Iowa on the campaign trail.

Governor Kim Reynolds joined Ron DeSantis in Bettendorf December 18. Reynolds was asked about the ads former President Donald Trump’s campaign is running, targeting her and claiming she’s backing Trump. Reynolds says Trump is misleading Iowans by running those ads and says she’s proud to endorse DeSantis, who will be in Clinton and Urbandale December 20 and Coralville and Ainsworth December 21.

Donald Trump will be in Waterloo December 19 for his Commit to Caucus event. Trump maintains a stronghold in Iowa with around 58% of the vote, which is more than 30% higher than Ron DeSantis, who remains second in the polls.

Nikki Haley held her first Iowa town hall December 18 in Nevada, taking questions from voters and speaking about her opponents. Haley called out DeSantis for spending millions on campaign ads in Iowa filled with false statements regarding her record. Haley is polling third in Iowa behind Trump and DeSantis but does not believe them to tell the full story.

Vivek Ramaswamy continues to make his rounds across Iowa on December 19 with stops at Webster City, Fort Dodge, Humboldt, Algona, Forest City and Garner. He emphasized that he sees himself more as an independent at his Fort Dodge Town Hall. Ramaswamy has a scheduled rally in Mason City December 19. Ramaswamy is fourth in the polls behind Trump, DeSantis and Haley.