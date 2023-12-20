Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is in Davenport for a Town Hall event.

In the latest poll from Emerson College, Haley is polling at 17% in Iowa, two points ahead of Florida governor Ron DeSantis. The poll shows Donald Trump leading with 50% in Iowa and Vivek Ramaswamy at 8%. Haley has recently spoken out against her opponents for the millions spent on campaign ads in Iowa, saying they are filed with false statements regarding

her record.

Vivek Ramaswamy made more stops in Iowa, starting in Waterloo, then to Allison, Grundy Center, Hampton, Iowa Falls and Marshalltown. Ramaswamy will campaign more in Iowa December 21, stopping in Pella, Keota, Washington, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant, Columbus Junction and Walcott, wrapping up with a rally in Davenport at the La Quinta Inn Conference Center at 8:00 p.m.