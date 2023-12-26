Republican Presidential hopefuls are coming back in Iowa to drum up support ahead of the January 15 caucus.

Vivek Ramaswamy continues his ‘Grassley tour’ and will campaign December 27 on the western side of the state. On December 28, he’ll be in Des Moines. Ramaswamy remains fourth in the race with 7% of the party’s support.

Ron DeSantis returns to Iowa December 28 in Marion for his ‘Drain the Swamp Tour,’ continuing December 29 in Davenport at the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center at 10:00 a.m.

DeSantis will be hosting a meet-and-greet with Governor Kim Reynolds in Elkader that afternoon.

Nikki Haley is in new Hampshire and will head to Dubuque and Cedar Falls December 29. Haley will be in Iowa city December 30 for a ‘Lady Hawkeyes’ tailgate and back at Cedar Rapids for a town hall that evening. In the latest Fox Business Poll, Haley is still in third and trails DeSantis by two percentage points.

Former President Donald Trump has a large lead in the latest polls by Fox Business, where he’s up by more than 30 points over second-place DeSantis. Trump returns to Iowa January 5 and is getting help from other GOP leaders in the meantime. Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem will be in Sioux City campaigning for Trump January 3, and U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is set to host an event in Keokuk on January 4. Trump stops in Sioux Center and Mason City January 5 and heads to Newton and Clinton on January 6.