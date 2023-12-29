GOP Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis made a campaign stop in Davenport, hoping to win voters over in the area.

At his Stop the Swamp town hall at the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center, DeSantis said he’s been asking for a debate in Iowa, which happens on January 10 at Drake University. The debate will feature DeSantis and Nikki Haley but not former President Donald Trump. DeSantis said the former President may have “lost a zip on his fastball” and that he’s not the same candidate he was in 2016. DeSantis later hosted a meet and greet with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

DeSantis remains second in the latest polls.