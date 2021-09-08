Gregg Johnson running for Illinois State House of Representatives

Former AFSCME Local 46 President Gregg Johnson will run as a Democrat for Mike Halpin’s seat in the Illinois State House of Representatives.

“I’m running for State Rep because I believe our community deserves the same opportunities and investments as we are seeing in other parts of the State, in particular, Chicago,” Johnson told Local 4 News. “People in this community aren’t looking for handouts, they just want an opportunity to work hard for fair wages and to build a better life. We want safe neighborhoods where our kids can attend good schools, we want healthcare that we can afford, and leaders that can be trusted with our tax dollars. I want to go to Springfield and fight for those values because that’s how you build a strong middle class, the one that I grew up in decades ago.”

Halpin announced Wednesday he’s running for Illinois State Senate.

Johnson lost the State Senate race to Neil Anderson in a close 2018 race.