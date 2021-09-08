Mike Halpin running for Illinois State Senate

Illinois State Representative Mike Halpin will announce Wednesday he’s running for State Senate.

Halpin was seen as a frontrunner to go for Cheri Bustos’ seat in Congress. Bustos announced in April that she would not run for re-election.

Halpin, a Rock Island resident, will run in the 36th district, currently served by Republican Neil Anderson.

Anderson, an Andalusia resident, was drawn out of that district in the initial redistricting maps — and that didn’t change in last week’s redraw.

Glen Evans, a Republican, declared his intent to run in August.

Halpin also serves as the Rock Island County Democratic Party Chair.