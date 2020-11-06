Hart takes lead over Miller-Meeks as Iowa updates vote totals

UPDATE: The Iowa Secretary of State has updated vote totals in U.S. House District 2. Rita Hart previously trailed Mariannette Miller-Meeks by 282 votes, but now leads by 162.

EARLIER UPDATE: Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ campaign released a statement about the unofficial vote total giving the Republican candidate a 282 vote win over her Democratic opponent.

“The official canvass will not take place until Monday and Tuesday when the 24 county election boards meet across the congressional district. Our campaign has received and tallied votes from every county auditor, double checked those totals and compared them with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. We are confident Dr. Miller-Meeks’ winning margin will stand. Questions about a recount are premature until county officials conduct their official canvasses next week.”

EARLIER UPDATE: Mariannette Miller-Meeks finished 282 votes ahead of Rita Hart when unofficial results were announced Wednesday morning in the race to replace Dave Loebsack in Iowa U.S. House District 2.

After 393,256 votes were tabulated, it broke 196,769 to 196,487 in favor of Miller-Meeks.

Rita Hart issued the following statement:

“Ballots are outstanding and over the coming days we will ensure that Iowans’ voices are heard and that remaining votes are counted. Iowa election law is incredibly clear that absentee ballots postmarked by the day before the election and received by a county auditor by November 9, 2020 must be counted.”

Meanwhile, Miller-Meeks claimed victory:

