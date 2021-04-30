Henry County Sheriff plans to retire, won’t run for re-election

Related Content Henry County Sheriff ready for public safety tax vote

Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka announced Friday that he will retire at the end of his term and not seek re-election.

“After having many long conversations with my family, I have decided that I will not run for another term as Sheriff,” Loncka wrote in a news release. “I plan to retire on 11/30/2022 (end of current term), from law enforcement. I have enjoyed my 32 years with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and in the position of Sheriff since 2017.”

Loncka added that he felt it was important to announce his retirement at this time with “campaign season starting up.”