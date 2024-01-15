To participate in the Iowa Caucuses you must be registered as a voter with the party of the caucuses in which you wish to partake. Learn more about each major party’s process below:

Iowa Republican Caucuses

When: 7:00 p.m., January 15, 2024

Where: Find your caucus precinct

Iowa Republicans are advised to arrive at their caucus site by 6:30 p.m. in order for caucusing to begin on time at 7:00 p.m. Once the precinct meeting is called to order caucusgoers are given a short time to speak in support of candidates before being asked to write down their choice. The votes are tallied in front of the caucus, read aloud, and then sent off to the state party.

After the presidential vote, other local business will be conducted like electing delegates to the county party convention and submitting platform planks.

The whole process is expected to take about an hour.

The results of the Presidential Republican Iowa Caucus will be announced Monday night after the statewide totals are tabulated.

Iowa Democratic Caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party is conducting business differently this year — through the mail. Iowa Democrats have until February 19, 2024 to request a Presidential Preference Card online or through the mail. The results of the mail-in caucus will be revealed on March 5, 2024.

In-person precinct caucuses are being held by Democrats on January 15, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. to conduct party business but no presidential preference voting will take place. Instead, delegates and alternate delegates to county conventions will be elected along with county central committee members. Find your precinct site here.

Iowa Libertarian Caucuses

When: 6:30 p.m., January 15, 2024

Where: Find your caucus precinct

Members of the Iowa Libertarian Party are holding their Presidential Preference Poll during caucuses. Like the other major parties in the state, they’ll also elect delegates for county conventions and conduct other party business during the meeting.

The Libertarian Party of Iowa says caucuses statewide are set to start at 6:30 p.m. but some counties may have different times. It is urging caucusgoers to arrive early because of recent weather issues.