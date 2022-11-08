In the 14th District of Illinois Democrat Congresswoman Lauren Underwood faces Republican challenger Scott Gryder. Gryder is the chairman of the Kendall County Board and is hoping to take back a seat that’s historically belonged to Republicans before Underwood’s surprise victory in 2018.

At 34, Underwood is the youngest Black woman ever elected to Congress. She is running for her third term in this district. In 2018, she shocked many by defeating incumbent Republican Randy Hultgren and flipping a traditionally red district blue. In 2020, she narrowly won re-election by just over 1 percent against Jim Oberweis.

In addition to the the Kendall County Board, Gryder is the president of commercial services for Near North Title Group and a member of Illinois GOP executive committee.