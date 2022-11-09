Democrat Eric Sorensen will be headed to Congress after Republican Esther Joy King called to concede the race Wednesday morning.

Sorensen is a longtime meteorologist while King is trained as a lawyer and JAG Officer in the Army Reserve.

The 17th Congressional District seat opened up ater U.S Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) retired. King previously ran against Bustos in 2020 but was narrowly defeated.

This race has been highly watched due to its harsh attack ads airing throughout Central Illinois.

The 17th District includes Rockford, the Quad Cities, Peoria and Bloomington.