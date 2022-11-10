Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call.

It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether.

Supporters of the amendment are confident it will pass.

“Given the numbers that we have in front of us and what we’ve heard from others, we believe we may reach 60 percent,” said Pat Devaney, AFL-CIO Secretary Treasurer. “And if not … definitely have an overwhelming majority of all the votes cast in the election.”

The amendment would add collective bargaining into Illinois’ constitution if adopted.

It would also protect union rights to negotiate hours, wages and working conditions.