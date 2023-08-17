Illinois Republicans took to the State Fair to speak on issues facing the party and the state.

Republicans have not fared well in previous election cycles in Illinois. Republican Party Chair Don Tracy said Republicans need to make Illinois a two-party state again. He said he doesn’t think the messaging or key issues for the party are the problem; he thinks it’s important to be blunt about the party’s current position in the Statehouse.

Illinois Democrats had their turn August 16 during Governor’s Day at the State Fair.