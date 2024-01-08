A group of Illinois voters filed an objection to keep GOP candidate Donald Trump’s name off of the 2024 Presidential ballot.

According to the filing, Trump did not sign a loyalty oath promising not to overthrow the government when he filed to run for President. He did sign it in 2016 and 2020 but not this year. The oath dates back to a time in American history involving a growing fear about the rise of communism. The oath asks candidates to promise that they are not affiliated with any communist organizations and that they have no intention of overthrowing the government.

The Illinois State Board of Elections could decide whether to sustain or overrule the objection to Trump’s name on the ballot. They say his choice to not sign the loyalty oath does not have any impact on their decision.