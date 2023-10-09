Local 4 is Your Local Election Headquarters, and we continue with a look at Davenport’s Primary Election October 10.

The 2nd Ward race will be for an open seat because Maria Dickmann is not seeking re-election. Current 8th Ward Alderman Judith lee is running against John Paustian and Tim Dunn.

Five candidates are in the race for 3rd Ward Alderman. Incumbent Marion Meginnis seeks another term and is challenged by Paul Vasquez, Don Hesseltine, Todd Allen Pirck and DeWayne Simons.

In the face for 4th Ward Alderman, incumbent Robby Ortiz faces challengers Jade Burkholder and Caleb Arthur Shelbourn.

In Davenport’s big mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Mike Matson is challenged by Iowa State Representative Ken Croken, Yvonne Collins and Brandon Eestmoreland.

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.