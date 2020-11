UPDATE: Marianette Miller-Meeks' campaign released a statement about the unofficial vote total giving the Republican candidate a 282 vote win over her Democratic opponent.

“The official canvass will not take place until Monday and Tuesday when the 24 county election boards meet across the congressional district. Our campaign has received and tallied votes from every county auditor, double checked those totals and compared them with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. We are confident Dr. Miller-Meeks’ winning margin will stand. Questions about a recount are premature until county officials conduct their official canvasses next week.”