Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state.

Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.

The amendment passed by 15 percent.

44 states that have the right to bear arms in their constitutions.