Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith: ‘Theresa Greenfield will be a champion for our working families’

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith released the following statement tonight after Iowans elected businesswoman Theresa Greenfield the Democratic Nominee for U.S. Senate:

“My sincerest congratulations to Theresa Greenfield on winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. A scrappy farm kid whose life experience embodies the Iowa story, Theresa will be a champion for our working families and will always stay true to her roots by cleaning up a corrupt Washington that lacks the values and character that Iowans demand.

From strengthening health care and workers’ rights to protecting Social Security and our ag economy, there are urgent jobs that need doing in Washington. Senator Joni Ernst’s broken promises aren’t getting them done — but on November 3, Iowans will send a scrappy farm kid to the U.S Senate who will.

Our party also delivers its earnest gratitude to Eddie Mauro, Kimberly Graham, Michael Franken and the Iowa Democrats who answered the call to run for the Democratic nomination. This contest of ideas has made our vision that much stronger, and our future that much brighter, and our unified Democratic Party will capitalize on the momentum and organization we’ve built to ensure that Iowa’s voice is heard in Washington.”

Mark Smith, Iowa Democratic Party Chair