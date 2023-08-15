Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds continued to host her ‘Fair Side Chat’ series with candidates at the Iowa State Fair.

Republican presidential candidates weighed in on the latest indictment that targets former President Donald Trump. Reynolds asked South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and spoke with former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who called on Donald Trump to end his campaign.

Hutchinson didn’t directly name Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but he did accuse the Florida Governor of showboating the use of Florida’s resources to send migrants from Texas to other cities.