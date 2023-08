A rematch looks to be in store for Iowa’s First Congressional District.

Democrat Christina Bohannan announced she will run for the seat held by Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Bohannan recently launched her campaign in Davenport, and while Bohannan lost to Miller-Meeks in the last election by about seven percentage points, she intends to turn that around in 2024.

Miller-Meeks has already indicated she will seek reelection for a third term in Congress,