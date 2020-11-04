Iowa Senator Joni Ernst elected to 2nd term after heated race

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)



Iowa voters have reelected Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to a second term after a heated race in which she portrayed herself as a conservative who was willing to work with Democrats.

Ernst beat Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate developer. Ernst argued that she had been true to her deeply conservative beliefs as both a state legislator and U.S. senator.

She said she had been able to work with Democrats on issues such as veterans health care and child care, though she also served in Republican leadership and has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

Here are some of the results from other state races: