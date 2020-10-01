Iowans give Biden big advantage over Trump on question of character and honesty

Your Local Election Headquarters

by: Staff Writer

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA — Iowa voters overwhelmingly say former Vice President Joe Biden demonstrates “good character and honesty” more than President Donald Trump according to a poll released Wednesday.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll of likely Iowa voters found 48% of Iowans say Biden is the candidate who displays character and honesty. 36% of respondents chose President Trump. 16% were ‘Unsure’.

The only group to give President Trump higher marks were Iowans ages 18-37. Joe Biden held a 15% led among women, 8% among men and 21% among Iowans ages 50 and older.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

Check back for more results as they are released this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Election Coverage

Don't Miss