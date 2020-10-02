Iowans give Joni Ernst poor performance rating in new poll

IOWA — Nearly half of Iowans disapprove of the job Joni Ernst is doing in the US Senate while just over one-third approve, according to results of a new poll.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll shows 49% of Iowans disapprove of the job Ernst is doing in Congress. 34% do approve of her job performance while 17% were unsure.

Both men and women who were polled had net negative opinions of the Senator’s performance, men by 12% and women by 18%.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. 780 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

Check back for more results as they are released this week.