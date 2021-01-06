Local senators react to U.S. Capitol being stormed

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Local 4 News has reached out to the entire Congressional delegation serving the Quad Cities area after the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. was stormed by protesters upset by the outcome of the November presidential election.

That’s Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst from Iowa, Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin from Illinois and Congresswomen Cheri Bustos and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

So far, only Grassley and Durbin have offered a statement.

“At this time, Sen. Grassley is with his usual Capitol Police protective detail,” Grassley’s team said, adding that they will let us know if and when there’s more to share.

“We are locked down and not available for interviews today,” Durbin’s team said.

Miller-Meeks is hosting a Zoom call shortly.

Some have tweeted their thoughts:

I have spent my entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate. I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol.



I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 6, 2021

I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest.



What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.



My staff and I are safe.



Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 6, 2021

Earlier today, I was on the House Floor for the beginning of the debate. I, and other House Members on the Floor, are safe in a secure location. Thank you the Capitol Police for their actions in protecting us and our country today. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) January 6, 2021

You can protest and be peaceful.



Storming government buildings and attacking law enforcement officers is unacceptable.



My staff and me are safe and sheltering in place. https://t.co/bQRihjWaz0 — Mariannette Miller-Meeks (@RepMMM) January 6, 2021