Local senators react to U.S. Capitol being stormed

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Local 4 News has reached out to the entire Congressional delegation serving the Quad Cities area after the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. was stormed by protesters upset by the outcome of the November presidential election.

That’s Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst from Iowa, Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin from Illinois and Congresswomen Cheri Bustos and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

So far, only Grassley and Durbin have offered a statement.

“At this time, Sen. Grassley is with his usual Capitol Police protective detail,” Grassley’s team said, adding that they will let us know if and when there’s more to share.

“We are locked down and not available for interviews today,” Durbin’s team said.

Miller-Meeks is hosting a Zoom call shortly.

Some have tweeted their thoughts:

