Miller-Meeks edges Hart by 282 votes after 393,256 cast

Mariannette Miller-Meeks finished 282 votes ahead of Rita Hart when unofficial results were announced Wednesday morning in the race to replace Dave Loebsack in Iowa U.S. House District 2.

After 393,256 votes were tabulated, it broke 196,769 to 196,487 in favor of Miller-Meeks.

Rita Hart issued the following statement:

“Ballots are outstanding and over the coming days we will ensure that Iowans’ voices are heard and that remaining votes are counted. Iowa election law is incredibly clear that absentee ballots postmarked by the day before the election and received by a county auditor by November 9, 2020 must be counted.”

Meanwhile, Miller-Meeks claimed victory:

#IA02: 282 votes (0.07%) ahead, @millermeeks addressed a crowd that stuck around for the late night at the Riverside Casino Event Center: pic.twitter.com/65wuElNq3w — Zachary Oren Smith (@ZacharyOS) November 4, 2020