Mariannette Miller-Meeks will try for a fourth time to win her way to Congress this fall.

On Tuesday, the first term State Senator defeated four Republican challengers, including former Illinois Congressman Bobby Schilling, in the 2nd District Congressional primary.

Miller-Meeks lost in the general election three times to Dave Loebsack. Loebsack is not running for re-election. Rita Hart ran opposed to represent Democrats in the race.