Sangeetha Rayapati has defeated incumbent Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri with 61% of the vote, 3,868-2,451.

Tune in now to Fox 18 News at 9 and later to Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters.

Watch an interview with Rayapati above.

MOLINE ELECTION WINNERS

✔️ WINNER: Alvaro Macias, Moline Alderman Ward 2#YLEH pic.twitter.com/8uVZaKjAtr — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Matthew Louis Timion, Moline Alderman Ward 4#YLEH pic.twitter.com/wPV14AIeB6 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Pat O'Brien, Moline Alderman Ward 6#YLEH pic.twitter.com/1zF52piL0M — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: James P. Schmidt, Moline Alderman At Large#YLEH pic.twitter.com/RS6YXSSMpM — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021