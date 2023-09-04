Davenport will hold a primary election for some citywide offices.

The Davenport Primary will take place Tuesday, October 10. That election will be for the mayoral race and city council races in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 7th Wards. The deadline to register to vote is September 25.

The general election for those who qualify after the primary is November 7. Four candidates will be on the primary ballot for Davenport Mayor. Davenport native Yvonne Collins is the latest to launch her campaign. Collins works as a medical assistant and certified nursing assistant. She considers herself an advocate for mental health.

Davenport Mayoral candidates: (Clockwise from upper left) Yvonne Collins, Ken Croken, Mayor Mike Matson and Brandon Westmoreland (photos submitted)

Collins joins a field that includes Iowa State Representative Ken Croken, incumbent Mayor Mike Matson and car salesman Brandon Westmoreland.