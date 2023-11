The PAC (political action committee) candidates for the Pleasant Valley School District all lost on election night.

Amy McCabe from District 5, Danny Amaya from District 4 and Peter Olsen from District 3 were all funded by a PAC to take a majority of the Pleasant Valley School Board. All were beaten by the incumbent candidates in their districts, except for District 5; newcomer Adrienne Wheeler took over District 5 over Amy McCabe. Wheeler is not funded by a PAC.