Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. If you’re in line in Scott County, stay there. You will not be turned away..

Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters.

And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.

Among the winners declared so far, JB Pritzker for Illinois governor, Kim Reynolds for Iowa governor, and Tammy Duckworth for U.S. Senate.