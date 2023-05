Conservative political candidate Vivek Ramaswamy returns to Iowa for another leg of his presidential campaign bus tour from Tuesday, May 9, through Saturday, May 13.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

At 5 p.m. Friday May 12, Ramaswamy will speak at the Clinton County Iowa Republican Central Committee Spring Banquet at The Millennium Ballroom, 136 O’Brian St., Goose Lake.

For more information and to RSVP, email Tricia@Vivek2024.com.